Snacks in the Stacks: Sheet Pan Chow Mein

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
McDonald's U.K. removed the Chilli Cheese Bites, an item unfamiliar to American fans, from its menu last month. The Chilli Cheese Bites had their devoted fans, but they were also at the center of a viral Facebook post. In March, Burger King U.K. made fun of McDonald's U.K. for adding it to their menu, 15 years after Burger King U.K. began offering a very similar menu item.
Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam)
Aldi fan account,...
If you want a snack that's easy on the eyes, taste buds and your precious time, Martha Stewart has got the recipe for you. Her no-knead tomato focaccia is packed with flavor, looks stunning, and only requires 15 minutes of prep. Mix your ingredients early in the morning or the night before, and all you'll have to do is wait for your dough to rise. If you haven't reconnected with your inner baker since quarantine, allow this vibrant side dish to help you get back in the groove.
Comments / 0