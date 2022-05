Sara Gaver has proven everybody wrong. Born with a rare disability called arthrogryposis multiplex congenital, she has not had the use of her arms, hands, legs or feet. From the start, naysayers predicted that there were many things she would never be able to do. But Gaver has not allowed those people to define her. Today, the young woman drives, lives independently in her own home, has earned a degree from the University of North Florida, has a fulltime job with a software company, cooks, paints and is the current reigning Ms. Wheelchair Florida USA.

