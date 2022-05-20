ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Crestview Hills Farmers' Market

crestviewhills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Crestview Hills is happy to announce the Farmers' Market will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 2718 Dixie Highway, Crestview Hills, KY 41017. The market will operate on Tuesday afternoons from 2:00 p.m. to...

www.crestviewhills.com

WLWT 5

Florence's World of Golf to have grand reopening in June

FLORENCE, Ky. — The city of Florence is preparing to unveil the newly renovated World of Golf with a public grand reopening next month. After months of construction, World of Golf will be reopening on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The destination for golf enthusiasts was already...
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

City of Florence to unveil newly renovated World of Golf with grand opening June 4; ‘something for all’

After months of construction, the City of Florence is preparing to unveil the newly renovated World of Golf with a public grand reopening event on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The World of Golf, already home to an 18-hole executive golf course and minigolf course, has transformed the long-standing destination for golf enthusiasts into a multidimensional entertainment complex featuring the most popular technology in golf and great food.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Bridge repair to shut down ramp into Cincinnati for 30 days

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A ramp from Northern Kentucky into Cincinnati will be closed for a month for bridge repair. The I-471 north ramp to westbound US 50 will close for 30 days beginning June 1. Traffic will be detoured onto I-71, the Norwood Lateral and I-75. Crews will work on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Popular West Side restaurant expands to NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A popular West Side restaurant has expanded its presence to Northern Kentucky in partnership with a Mainstrasse establishment. The Incline Public House opened an Incline Smoke Shack at the Strasse Haus at 630 Main St. in Covington in mid-April. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
thewhiskeywash.com

Tickets Available For 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Festival

Tickets are now on sale for September’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival, organizers of the event recently announced. The 2022 festival will bring scores of bourbon enthusiasts to Bardstown, Kentucky, to celebrate the history and craft of the spirit during National Bourbon Heritage Month. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is slated for...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Fox 19

NKY woman wins $150K Powerball prize

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Gallatin County woman said she followed her intuition and is now $150,000 richer. “I told myself that morning, ‘I have to stop in town to pick up the winning ticket,’” she told lottery officials. She told lottery officials while running errands...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
thexunewswire.com

374 Glen Oaks Dr

This beautiful 4 bedroom 1 bath could be yours if you apply today! Located in Delhi area. Generous yard space, off-street parking with one car garage. Easy to clean hardwood floors. Full basement with W/D hookup. Conveniently located near shopping center and numerous restaurant. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/374-glen-oaks-dr-cincinnati-oh/903733. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of drive-in property in Cincinnati

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Swensons Drive-In sale-leaseback, a 1,600-square-foot net-leased property in Cincinnati, Ohio. The asset sold for $2.453 million. Alex M. Frankel, Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Phoenix offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
CINCINNATI, OH
horseandrider.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Animal health officials reported the disease in Florida, Michigan, and Ohio. On May 18 the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported two Kent County, Michigan, Thoroughbreds—a 14-year-old gelding and a 4-year-old mare, with clinical signs starting March 28 and April 29, respectively—tested positive for strangles on May 11. Both horses, which live on the same premises, presented with nasal discharge, the gelding developed a fever, and the mare had enlarged lymph nodes. Another four horses are suspected to be infected. These horses’ vaccination status is unknown, and they are recovering in voluntary quarantine.
KENT COUNTY, MI
kentuckytoday.com

A letter to Kentucky Baptists

The Guidepost Solutions Sexual Abuse Task Force Report released Sunday afternoon was heartbreaking and shocking, to say the least. The abuse perpetrated against fellow image-bearers — the fact that those involved in abuse held positions of leadership in Christian ministry, and the fact that the abuse was covered up — speaks to the level of spiritual darkness that was allowed to reign in some Southern Baptist churches and entities. After reading the report, the Lord led me to pray for sexual abuse survivors in a way I never had before. Romans 12:15 reminds us to “weep with those who weep,” and this is a time to grieve with our brothers and sisters in Christ.
KENTUCKY STATE
thexunewswire.com

9109 Pippin Rd 3x1V

$829/mo. 3-BED 1-BATH SECIURITY DEPOSITS $829 & UP - Property Id: 884606. FOLLOW these STEPS to END YOUR SEARCH. STEP 1, CALL 513-521-4530 and ask for our property manager Daphney. STEP 2, SCHEDULE a TOUR with Penny when you CALL 513-521-4530. STEP 3, SUBMIT your RENTAL APPLICATION to Daphney. *Application...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cincinnati CityBeat

Top Cincinnati Summer Church Festivals for Beer, Rides and Light Gambling

As fish frys are synonymous with the Lenten season in Cincinnati, so too are church fairs with summer. These Cincinnati-area fests are full of carnival rides, games, live music, funnel cake, beer and even light gambling, all to benefit each religious institution. Here are some of our favorites. The Catholic...
CINCINNATI, OH

