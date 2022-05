I drove into OKC from El Reno last night during the downpour. As I approached Morgan Road and I 40 I noticed NONE of the streetlights were on. From I-40 and Morgan road -then north on 74 to 63rd NO streetlights were on. In such horrible driving conditions, having streetlights working would be so helpful. Its embarrassing our city can create a beautiful downtown park and work toward new developments but cannot keep streetlights on. Embarrassing.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO