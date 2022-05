The Ellsworth VFW Post 109 wants you to participate in the 2021 Memorial Day Parade which will be held on Monday, May 30th. The Memorial Day Parade is on May 30th at 10:00 a.m. Lineup at 9:30 at the Moore Center on State Street. Veterans, and organizations and groups are invited to march in the parade. This is the ONE DAY a year that we honor those who gave the Last Full Measure for their country . If you can't walk put flags on your car and ride in the parade or call the VFW Post to arrange a ride. You do not have to be a post member to participate. They welcome all who want to honor our fallen comrades. For more info call 207 460-0058.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO