Harris Johnson, 91, of Hallock, Minn., passed away at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, Wyo., on Monday, April 18, 2022. Harris was born in Hallock on Jan. 16, 1931, the son of Harry and Lillian (Dawson) Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith at Maria Lutheran Church in Kennedy, Minn. Harris graduated from Kennedy High School in 1949 and continued his education at Gustavus Adolphus College. He served for two years in the U.S. Army, serving most of his time at Fort Riley, Kan. Upon his discharge, he returned to Gustavus to complete his studies.

