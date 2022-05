Authorities identified 19-year-old Vance Jourdan as the victim who died following a crash on Friday morning in Yakima. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at the Yakima airport. According to the investigation reports, a vehicle ran into the Yakima Air Terminal control tower, causing the airport to be closed. Reports further added that the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed when it veered off the road and slammed through power boxes and into the control tower.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO