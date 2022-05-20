ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Hop on! Free downtown Colorado Springs shuttle begins Sunday

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpxdX_0fl7i6qy00
A free shuttle service in downtown Colorado Springs will start Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Moving up and down vibrant Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs just became easier.

The city's bus system, Mountain Metropolitan Transit, is launching the first phase of its new free shuttle service on Sunday "to make visiting downtown even more convenient," the city said in a news release.

The shuttle will run between Cache La Poudre Street (on the north end) and Rio Grande Street (on the south end) with stops near Colorado College, Weidner Field and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum. The route is mostly on Tejon Street.

“Downtown Colorado Springs is a popular destination with so many exciting events, shops and restaurants,” Craig Blewitt, the director of Mountain Metro Transit, said in a statement. “We hope this free shuttle provides locals and visitors an easy way to access all that downtown has to offer.”

The Gazette previously reported that federal coronavirus relief funding through the American Rescue Plan would help jump start the service, providing $7 million to operate the service for the first three years. Mountain Metro also expected to use federal grant funding to cover 80% of the $3 million price tag to buy six new diesel buses for the service. In the future, the service could transition to electric buses.

Colorado Springs cut its downtown shuttle service in 2009 during the recession, as tax revenues were falling. The service saw strong ridership, with 220,000 one-way trips in 2008, The Gazette reported at the time.

The growing number of people living downtown could help keep the new shuttle service from facing a similar end, Blewitt previously said.

In July, he also said that to deter homeless residents from seeking shelter on the free buses, the agency expects to limit riders to one cycle on the buses and will expect drivers to enforce the rule.

The first phase of the new free shuttle service will have stops along Tejon Street with pickups between 7-10 minutes. There are 13 stops but more are being constructed, the city said.

The shuttle hours are: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight Friday, 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado city among 'best biking cities' in nation

A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine which American cities were the best for bike riding. In order to do so, the company compared 24 different metrics across the 200 largest cities in the country, focusing on five different aspects of biking – access, safety, climate, community, and events.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

New vision proposed for Monument and Fountain creeks includes beaches for tubing, boating

What if visitors to America the Beautiful Park could wander down to a beach alongside Monument Creek to soak up the sun and dip their toes in the water? Renderings presented to the Colorado Springs City Council on Monday showed that kind of idyllic vision for America the Beautiful Park and four other sites along Monument and Fountain creeks that could be transformed into community gathering places. Lyda Hill Philanthropies...
MONUMENT, CO
OutThere Colorado

"One-of-a-kind" ski gondola up for auction in Colorado, $5,000 minimum bid

Steamboat Ski Resort is placing some of its decades-old gondolas and chairlifts up for auction ahead of the completion of a "multi-million-dollar" remodeling project. "The project scope this summer includes the removal of the Christie III chairlift. Chairs from Christie III, a select number of cabins from the Gondola originally installed in 1986, and a one-of-a-kind medical gondola cabin will be available to the public in the online auction," officials said in the auction announcement.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

Brutal late snowstorm to aid with spring runoff ahead of dry conditions in Colorado Springs

A late season snowstorm that hammered Colorado Springs trees and power lines could help the area recover a bit from drought and ensure more water flows into creeks, rivers and reservoirs in the Arkansas River basin ahead of a dry summer season. Colorado Springs received 1.36 inches of precipitation over the last five days, bringing the total for the month up to 1.63 inches, well above the .01 inches the area received in April, the National Weather Service reported. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

From Larimer Square to the Molly Brown House, these five Denver places are historic gems worth celebrating

Denver has had its ups and downs when it comes to historic preservation. Entire blocks of downtown buildings were leveled in the 1960s and ’70s in the name of urban renewal. In many cases, that meant scraping away the structures and laying down asphalt for parking lots. That period also birthed efforts to save some of the city’s most significant spaces, a movement that has remained strong since Larimer Square...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Illegally parked scooters vandalized by 'vigilante' in Denver

"This scooter/bike was incorrectly parked, resulting in the QR Code being obstructed," reads a sticker placed on a rentable scooter that was reportedly found in Denver. The image of the scooter, posted on Reddit, also shows black marker or paint covering the vehicle's QR code – something that would prevent a would-be scooter user from easily starting their ride.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Colorado College#New Shuttle#Shuttle Service#Cache La Poudre#Mountain Metro Transit#The American Rescue Plan
OutThere Colorado

The wild 'Wild West' road trip around Colorado

From ghost towns to gold mines to century-old saloons, the Wild West era is alive and well in the mountains of Colorado. Follow this road trip to see the same sights as cowboys, outlaws and famed western characters such as Doc Holliday. Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. There’s no better way...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

ROLL Bike Art Festival to feature bicycle-themed art in Colorado Springs

The breeze on your face, the freedom of the open road and the welcome burn in your thighs. A good bike ride can cure many ills. Eighteen years ago, Amy Seltzer, still a newish addition to the Pikes Peak region, noticed that bikes were a popular community staple. A burgeoning artist herself, she imagined an intersection between bicycles and visual arts, and created ROLL Bike Art Festival, a celebration of bicycle-themed art.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Summer 2022 preview: Free Denver music festivals, street fairs and family fun are back in force

Summer is almost here! Also: Summer is almost here. Those twin feelings of possibility and obligation are back, but you don’t have to let them overwhelm you. With theme parks open, and pools and water parks on deck (waiting until after this weekend’s snow dump, anyway), it never hurts to plan ahead — particularly if you’re searching for free and family-friendly events. Here’s a list of some of the Denver...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire updates: Simms fire near Ouray may have been sparked by prescribed burn

U.S. Forest Service officials over the weekend acknowledged that a prescribed burn near Ouray could have sparked the Simms fire that has burned 373 acres and destroyed one home. Angry residents, in a Saturday town hall meeting streamed on Facebook, confronted fire officials over the decision to conduct the fire mitigation operation during extremely dry and windy conditions. “After all these red flag warnings, why? Why did you set the...
OURAY, CO
OutThere Colorado

More people want to live in this Colorado city than anywhere else in country, says report

In case you missed it, Colorado Springs was ranked as the second-best place to live in the country on this year's 'best places' list, published by US News and World Report. Taking a look at America's 150 most populous metro areas, the annual report ranks each spot based on a number of categories, one of which is 'desirability' – in other words, how much people around the country want to live in a certain place. While Colorado Springs ended up second in the overall 'best...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy