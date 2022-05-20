Donald Schuler

Joseph Lenz, age 81 of Belle Plaine, passed away on May 22, 2022, at Ridgeview Medical. Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 27, 2022 at Our Lady. of the Prairie Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will.
Michael Francis Smisek, 56, of Lonsdale, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his parents, Adeline of Lonsdale and Marvin of New Prague; siblings, Brenda. (Clint) Pederson, Connie Theis, Diane (David) Dodds, Pamela (Tony) Ramm, Mark (fiancee- Camille), and Chuck (Jolene) Smisek; Aunts and...
Died Saturday, May 21st at St. Gertrude’s Health and Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include,. Margaret Kajer (Brett Rousseau) Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 26th at 10 AM at St. Wenceslaus Church. Mass will be live-streamed on npcatholic.org. Visitaiton Wednesday from 5-7 pm and Thursday morning from 7:30-9:30 at Bruzek Funeral Home.
Earl E. Pint, age 79 of Jordan, entered eternal peace on Friday, May 20, 2022 while surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 from 9:30-11AM with Mass of Christian Burial beginning 11AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 Broadway Street E., Jordan. Earl will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Father Neil Bakker presiding.
(KEYC) -According to Le Sueur Police Chief Aaron Thieke, the Le Sueur Police Department responded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon to what they believed was either a motor vehicle accident or reckless driving in a residential neighborhood on Barony Road in Le Sueur. Upon arriving at the scene, a female suspect...
