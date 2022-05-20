Asphalt paving on Lemay Avenue begins May 23; Directional closures to be in effect

Darren Moritz, Street Maintenance Program Manager, 970-556-1495, DMoritz@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department will begin an asphalt paving project on Lemay Avenue between Harmony Road and Southridge Greens Boulevard on Monday, May 23, weather permitting.

Lemay Avenue will be closed in one direction at a time with the southbound lanes being closed first for several days, followed by the northbound lanes.

Drivers should be aware of changing traffic patterns and consider alternate routes. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

Work is expected to last 8 to 10 days, weather permitting. The asphalt paving is part of the Street Maintenance Program.

This mile of road repaving is the first of two miles that will be repaved on Lemay Avenue this summer from Harmony Road to Trilby Road. The next phase of Lemay repaving will be Southridge Greens Boulevard to Trilby Road.

Weather has a large influence on the schedule, and construction may be delayed because of precipitation or unforeseen circumstances. A map and phasing plan are attached.

Project dates are estimates based on favorable conditions; variances may occur due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., however, work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.