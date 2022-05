Police Officer Otha Brooks joins about 50 other Evanston officers and staff at a “celebration of service” ceremony in front of the Police Department on Elmwood Avenue near Lake Street. Brooks has been an officer for 18 years. “Evanston has changed a lot,” he said, “but mostly for the good.” What does this event mean to him? “It means I’m appreciated and that makes we want to do my job to the best of my ability.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO