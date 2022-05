Landowners are reminded that the time has come to be on the lookout for noxious weeds. According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Legislature approved amendments to the Nebraska Noxious Weed Control Act in 1989 with the passage of LB 49. The Noxious Weed Control Act defines and places specific responsibilities for noxious weed control on landowners, individual counties, and the state of Nebraska. Noxious weeds compete with pasture and crops, reducing yields substantially. Tim Conover serves as the weed superintendent for Custer County and told Central Nebraska’s News Source that he has seen some noxious weeds such as leafy spurge starting to appear.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO