Nebraska National Forest fires combine, helping crews hold it north

The Custer County Board of Supervisors met for their regular session Tuesday morning in the Supervisors room of the Custer County Courthouse. A project with the steps and sidewalk on the east side of the courthouse has been a topic of discussion for some time now. Supervisor Dwain Bryner brought forward a bid and mock-ups from JEO Consulting for designing and engineering the project totaling $29,800. The project would integrate wheelchair access onto the east side of the courthouse, among other redesign elements. Lynn Longmire made a motion to have JEO do a design and engineer study, with Don Olson seconding the motion. Voting “yes” were Longmore, Olson, Kleeb, Bryner, and Myers. The sole “no” vote was from supervisor Stunkel who explained he voted no because he was concerned about the spending of the money without project cost being included. Other supervisors explained problems in the past with getting complete “engineering phase through construction phase” quotes on other projects, saying they see the project getting more quotes because of the engineering being done first and separately.

CUSTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO