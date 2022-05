CHADRON – A recent North Platte Community Playhouse production of Clue, based on the board game of the same name about a murder at a mansion with several suspects, featured four alumni of Chadron State College. Actors included Staysha Adams (2014) as Mrs. Peacock, Lane Swedberg (2016) as Mr. Green, Chantel Burch (2014) as Mrs. White, and Jesse Young (2015) as Wadsworth, the butler.

