The public is invited to provide input on three alternatives for a north/south public multi-use trail through south Lee County and into north Collier County. The trail alternatives are being studied as part of the regional efforts to plan and develop the Gulf Coast Trail from Pinellas County down to Collier County. The study team will use public input to help select a Preferred Alternative(s) to advance to the next project phase. You may see the proposed trail alternatives here.

ESTERO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO