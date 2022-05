Florida’s two-week disaster preparedness tax holiday begins this weekend, and new this year, certain pet supplies will be tax-free. Hurricane season begins next Wednesday and items that will eligible for the sales tax exemption include pet food, collapsible or travel sized pet bowls, leashes, collars and pet beds. The tax holiday starts on May 28th and runs through June 10th. The complete list of qualifying items can be found at FloridaRevenue.com/DisasterPrep .

