May 24, 2022 LA GRANDE, Ore. – Sponsored by The Association of Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business (IMA®), EOU’s business program’s accreditor, the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE), accepts nominations each year for the IMA® Accounting Faculty of the Year award for candidates who meet a series of ten criteria and can fully demonstrate their excellence in teaching accounting and commitment to the IACBE.

