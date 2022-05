Earlier this year, the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency relocated to new office space in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Now, with more welcoming space and some significant improvements in technology, the VSA is better equipped than ever before to helps veterans with any issues they may have, according to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.

