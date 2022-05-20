ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Underground Oceans: Aquifers

 6 days ago
Come join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library for our first “An Ocean of Possibilities” Adult Summer Reading Program of the season, Underground Oceans: Aquifers!

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, as Brian A. Hampton, PhD from the Department of Geological Sciences at New Mexico State University talks about Underground Oceans: Aquifers. The presentation will take place in the Roadrunner Room on the second floor of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Dr. Hampton describes this presentation as Local Aquifers 101 and says that “Although greater than 70 percent of Earth is covered by water, only about 1 percent is available for human use in the form of fresh surface water and subsurface groundwater.”

This talk will explore fresh water as one of our most important resources and provide a context for understanding groundwater in the overall water cycle. Additionally, we will investigate some of the key aquifers in the southwestern U.S. including our own aquifer system in the Mesilla Valley.

For information, contact Deanna Duffy, writer, at 575/528-4001 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

