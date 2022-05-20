Come join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library for our first “An Ocean of Possibilities” Adult Summer Reading Program of the season, Underground Oceans: Aquifers!

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, as Brian A. Hampton, PhD from the Department of Geological Sciences at New Mexico State University talks about Underground Oceans: Aquifers. The presentation will take place in the Roadrunner Room on the second floor of Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Dr. Hampton describes this presentation as Local Aquifers 101 and says that “Although greater than 70 percent of Earth is covered by water, only about 1 percent is available for human use in the form of fresh surface water and subsurface groundwater.”

This talk will explore fresh water as one of our most important resources and provide a context for understanding groundwater in the overall water cycle. Additionally, we will investigate some of the key aquifers in the southwestern U.S. including our own aquifer system in the Mesilla Valley.

For information, contact Deanna Duffy, writer, at 575/528-4001 or by email at dduffy@las-cruces.org.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).