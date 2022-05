I am writing in response to the criticisms of an alleged negative campaign tactics from me. I respectfully disagree and here’s why:. As a local elected official, Linda Wah has a voting record that deserves to be examined in an election and a campaign. An election is the time when voters hold elected officials accountable for their job performance over the course of their terms and evaluate their effectiveness of their service. In fact, since Linda Wah was appointed to office in 2009 and had no challengers for the last two terms, which means her record has not been discussed or reviewed for 13 years. There were no PCC Board elections in 2014 or 2018 because Linda Wah ran unopposed so voters had no alternative choices or had to vote at all.

PASADENA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO