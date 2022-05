Debra Kay (Kuhn) Lange, age 54 of Addieville, IL passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN of complications following her heart and liver transplant. She was born in Lincoln, NE on August 17th, 1967, the daughter of Don and Mary (Langemeier) Kuhn. The abnormalities that affected the way her heart pumped did not change her ability to love the many family members, friends and students she impacted in her 50 plus years on earth.

