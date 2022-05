Lauren Mallett is prepared to enter the next chapter of her life, leaving behind a legacy at Malden High as the Class of 2022’s social media coordinator. Mallett was elected in December of 2020 during her junior year. She explained that she ran in hopes to “provide a good perspective” and bring her experience to the table. “I noticed there was a bit of a gap in our class’ social media presence” and “I’ve had my fair share of experience running social media accounts and doing design… and social outreach from my work with The Blue and Gold and Feminism Club and other groups that I’m a part of, and I just thought it would be fitting for me.”

21 HOURS AGO