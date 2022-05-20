WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON THE CURRENT NATIONAL INFANT FORMULA SHORTAGE

DOH-SEMINOLE URGES PUBLIC TO ‘BE FAST’ WITH STOPPING STROKES. Sanford, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County (DOH-Seminole) recognizes May as Stroke Awareness Month, an observance that highlights the importance of knowing the risk factors, symptoms, and prevention of stroke. Nationally as well as for Florida, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of serious disability for adults. Although stroke risk increases with age, a stroke can happen at any age.

