Governor DeWine Unveils New Communication Card to Help Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Individuals Communicate with Law Enforcement
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD), and statewide law enforcement partners have developed a new communication card to help individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing exchange information with law...publicsafety.ohio.gov
