The City of Carbondale wants to improve safety and has asked SIUC to conduct research to understand the nature of gun violence happening in the city and to study the drivers or conditions that facilitate the gun violence. Residents’ knowledge of and experience with gun violence is an important part of that understanding. So, we are asking all adult residents in Carbondale to please take a brief online survey to share your experiences and opinions.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO