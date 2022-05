Bianca Belair is still open to showing the cast of NXT 2.0 that she can still be the EST in the history of NXT. Bianca Belair is one of the shining examples of what the WWE Performance Center can create. Joining the Performance Center with no prior wrestling experience, Bianca Belair has gone on to win championships and make history on grand stages such as WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble. However, one thing she's never done is hold the WWE NXT Women's Championship.

