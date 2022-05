YPSILANTI – Two Eastern Michigan University professors are the most recent recipients of the Fulbright award. The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the United States government. It is designed to build lasting connections between people of the United States and other countries. The Fulbright Program funds American and international scholars to study, conduct research, or teach in universities.

