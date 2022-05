Image shows Joe Manzanares, bottom left, Hotel Texas Keystone orchestra leader, rehearsing with four girls who were in the finals in the search for a vocalist for the band. Top row, left to right, are Kate Smith, Annette Ritchie, Carolyn Shoemake. At the bottom right, next to Mr. Manzanares, is Marjorie Bradford. Published in the evening edition, September 7, 1950.

