ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Sta-Fit Midtown Location Closes Due to Water Leak

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Members of the Sta-Fit Midtown location will not be able to workout there for the next few...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Hard Mountain Dew Hits Store Shelves in St. Cloud

Just in time for summer, Hard Mountain Dew has made its way to liquor store shelves in central Minnesota. Last week my husband asked me if I needed anything from the liquor store, I said no, but he said he was going anyway because he heard the new Hard Mountain Dew was finally available.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud School’s Summer Building Improvement Plan

St. Cloud Schools are planning some building improvements this summer. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON. He says Clearview Elementary will be remodeled for a controlled entrance, Talahi Elementary will have an HVAC upgrade, and North Junior High will have a couple of canopies replaced. Jett...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Looking to Buy 2nd Police Trailer Camera

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department wants to buy another trailer camera surveillance system. During Monday night's meeting, Police Chief Blair Anderson will ask the city council for approval of the purchase. The current police trailer camera has been deployed 24 hours a day, seven days a week...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Damage#Building Maintenance#The Sta Fit Midtown#Wjon
103.7 THE LOON

Metro Bus Drivers Tested In Local Bus “Roadeo”

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus Drivers had a chance to show off their skills yesterday. The Metro Bus Local Bus “Roadeo” turned the K-lot at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center into a bus driver obstacle course. Nate Ramacher, marketing and communications manager at Metro Bus, says winner...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
103.7 THE LOON

Food Drive Raises 7 Tons For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota donated over 7 tons of food to "Stamp Out Hunger" last weekend. The National Association of Letter Carriers’ "Stamp Out Hunger" event is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, feeding millions of Americans. Sandra Miller, food drive coordinator, says last Saturday's event...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy