Wausau, WI

Man charged with assaulting teen

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A Wausau man is charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The victim said she was walking home from work in Weston...

wsau.com

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton standoff suspect charged with several felonies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges have been filed for the Appleton man who went to the roof of a church and allegedly shot several bullets in the air while having a standoff with police. According to court records, James Cooper, 33, is being charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety,...
APPLETON, WI
wsau.com

Meth Dealer Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A meth dealer from Milwaukee who was caught in Central Wisconsin was sentenced Monday to 2 years and 9 months in prison. Cory D. Spencer, 23, was caught in February 2021 with 78 grams of heroin. The drugs, seized during a traffic stop by Everest Metro Police, were laced with fentanyl. The drugs had a street value of $24,000.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Carjacking Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Tennessee man accused of a carjacking in Portage County has entered a not guilty plea. William Gentry, 52, was in Portage County Court on Monday where he entered the pleas to armed robbery with use of force and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, both Class C felonies. If convicted he could serve up to 40 years in prison.
STEVENS POINT, WI
City
Weston, WI
Weston, WI
Crime & Safety
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after road rage incident in Wisconsin, involved pellet gun & ‘hand gesture’

PACIFIC, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Wisconsin allegedly tried to start a confrontation with another driver, but ended up getting arrested instead. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 22 around 2 p.m., authorities were notified of a road rage incident on CTH P in the Town of Pacific. A driver reportedly waved a gun out of the window.
WISCONSIN STATE
hometownbroadcasting.com

5/24/22 Shooting In The Town Of Friendship

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials say an 18-year-old Fond du Lac woman was shot in the leg during an incident late Sunday night in the area of Cemetery Road and Lakeshore Drive in the Town of Friendship. The person reporting the incident said someone in a vehicle had fired several rounds striking an individual. When deputies arrived the suspect was gone and they provided first aid to the woman until an ambulance arrived. She was taken to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with a minor wound that was not life-threatening. The shooting appears to have been targeted at people at a specific residence and the public is not considered to be in danger. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3370 or leave a tip on the tip line at 920-906-4777. Deputies responded to the incident at 10:38 Sunday evening.
FOND DU LAC, WI
#Sexual Assault#Police#Violent Crime#Wi#Wsau
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police recommend local bar not have its liquor license renewed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in Green Bay that allegedly leads the city in disturbance calls and recently had a security staff charged with sexual assault could soon have its liquor license taken away. During Monday’s Protection and Policy Committee meeting, Duel Sports Bar & Grill’s liquor...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

1 airlifted in I-39 crash

A 37-year-old man was airlifted Monday from the scene of a single vehicle crash on I-39, Portage County officials said in a news release. The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 10 East. On arrival deputies found a SUV...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Update: Wanted man in custody but no arrests in Wausau bank robbery

Police in Wausau say a 62-year-old wanted man turned himself in Friday afternoon but have yet made an arrest in an armed bank robbery on the city’s east side. Police had named Johnson Carter Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Carter was taken into custody on warrants at about 4:30 p.m., according to a Wausau Police Department news release.
wearegreenbay.com

Pump no pay: Fox Crossing PD search for alleged gas thief

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly failed to pay for gas. According to the department, on Friday evening, a suspect driving a truck entered the Shell gas station, located at 2005 Oneida Street. Once at the gas pump,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Wisconsin couple survives bear attack inside home

MEDFORD, Wis. — A couple successfully fought off a bear that crashed through the window of their Medford, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified married couple was attacked when they tried to scare it off their property. The couple told...
MEDFORD, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 21 & 22, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, May 21, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver involved in Appleton I-41 crash dies, identified

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in the crash that happened over two weeks ago in Appleton has died. According to the Appleton Police Department, one of the drivers involved in a crash on I-41 in Appleton back on May 3 has died. 33-year-old Chelsey Jennings from Berlin was identified as the driver.
APPLETON, WI
101 WIXX

Outagamie County Looking for Apparent Serial Intruder

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – As the weather gets warmer, law enforcement says crimes will likely tick up, specifically break-ins. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people on Facebook that an unknown person is walking into open garage doors in the Buchanan, Combined Locks, and Kimberly areas. And now it’s Appleton too.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Multiple crews battle structure fire on Hwy. 52

Crews from at least three fire departments were called Tuesday to a report of a fire on Hwy. 52 east of Wausau, with a building engulfed in flames. The first call came in at about 3:30 p.m. The location on Hwy. 52 is between Hatchery Road and North Pole Road, according to emergency scanner traffic. Crews from Wittenberg were the first called to the scene with a full response. Easton and Hewitt crews were also paged.
WAUSAU, WI

