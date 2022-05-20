The City of Norfolk Welcomes the Patriotic Festival

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk will welcome the 18th annual Patriotic Festival Memorial Day Weekend featuring concerts, military displays and demonstrations as well as food and beverage vendors. The weekend full of events kicks off the afternoon of Friday, May 27, and concludes the evening of Sunday, May 29.

The Saturday and Sunday evening performances will take place along Waterside Drive – the first concert of its kind for downtown Norfolk, with the stage and seating areas running the length of Waterside Drive starting at the intersection with St. Paul’s Boulevard and ending at Martin’s Lane.

Residents, visitors and businesses should note the following street closures:

Street

Closes

Reopens

Waterside Drive between St. Paul's Blvd. & W. Main St.

Thur., May 26 at 7 p.m.

Mon., May 30 by 2 p.m.

Commercial Place between Waterside Dr. & E. Main St.

Thur., May 26 at 7 p.m.

Mon., May 30 by 9 a.m.

Atlantic St. between Waterside Dr. & E. Main St.

Thur., May 26 at 7 p.m.

Mon., May 30 by 9 a.m.

Martin's Lane between Waterside Dr. & E. Main St.

Thur., May 26 at 7 p.m.

Mon., May 30 by 9 a.m.

Main Street between Granby St. & Atlantic St.*

Sat., May 28 at noon

Mon., May 30 by 2 a.m.

*Closures will be intermittent

On-street parking will be prohibited on Main Street from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, through 2:00 a.m. Monday, May 30. Also, on-street parking will be prohibited on Waterside Drive, Martin’s Lane, Atlantic Street and Commercial Place beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26.

Additional on-street parking restrictions will vary in downtown from Thursday, May 26, through Monday, May 29. Please pay careful attention to posted NO STOPPING/NO PARKING signs. Posted signage applies to the entire block, not just the location where the sign is posted. Vehicles will be towed from event zones for public safety. If on-street parking is not available, parking garages and lots are available along with The Tide light rail.

All downtown parking garages will be open for the Patriotic festival except for the Waterside Garage, which will be closed.

A special event rate of $20.00 for Patriotic Festival event parking will be in place at the following locations:

Friday, May 27

Bank Street, Charlotte Street and Scope Garages

Brambleton Lot

Saturday, May 28 & Sunday, May 29

Boush Street, Fountain Park, Main Street, Town Point and West Plume Garages

School Administration, Brambleton, East Street, Plume Street and Union Street Lots

Ticket holders can opt-in for Patriotic Festival text alerts by texting PATRIOTIC to 888-777. Alerts will include updates on street closures, parking, inclement weather and emergency events.

More information about the festival, including a festival and street closure map, parking maps, and tickets is available at https://www.sevenvenues.com/events/patriotic-festival.