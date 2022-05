Members of Utah’s all-Republican legislative contingent to Washington are expressing plenty of shock and sorrow in the aftermath of the shooting in Texas that left 21 dead. Less pronounced among them are calls for action in response to the incident, the latest in the periodic cycle of mass shootings that shock the public and lead to a flurry of media attention. Among the dead after the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school were 19 children and two adults, according to media reports.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO