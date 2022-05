The Mesa Design Review Board recently discussed a proposal by Child Crisis Arizona for a new headquarters facility on 2.3 acres near Brown Road and Country Club Drive. The 38KSF, two-story structure features a bright color palate and an interior courtyard with covered parking equipped with solar collection canopies, according to the planning staff presentation. Supporting materials say the development will provide administrative offices and serve as a drop-in location for partner organizations. There also will be a donation and volunteer center, as well as prep kitchen for staff and volunteer meals.

MESA, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO