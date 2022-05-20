Los Fresnos CISD Recognizes Lady Falcons Softball Team

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong storms moved overnight into the morning across the Rio Grande Valley. Some residents are currently without power. The latest data show power outages in parts of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron. AEP is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 3,195 Cameron: 621 Starr: 162 Willacy: 726 MVEC is reporting the following […]
Tuesday 5/24/22 2:05 am update: The latest storm coverage can be found here. Monday 5/23/22 6 pm update: Storms continue to form to the south of the RGV as the warm front moves northeast. Models show a majority of the showers and thunderstorms will be in the western portions of the valley, with Starr County […]
After 11 days with no success, authorities have expanded their search for an escaped killer from Hidalgo County outside of Leon County. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Friday, on day eight of the search, that it is entering a new expanded phase in the effort to track down Gonzalo Lopez.
HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of year again when the dreaded Saharan dust makes its long march, some 5,000 miles, across the Atlantic Ocean on its way to Texas. Here in the Rio Grande Valley, we could see some of that dust as early as this Saturday. Instead of a nice blue sky, the […]
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 4,000 residents were reported without power across the RGV after outages, according to an outage map posted by AEP. AEP Texas reported that crews were addressing a power outage that has left 1,500 residents in the Mercedes area without power. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. but is possible […]
The Rio Grande Valley could get some much needed rain beginning Sunday as a cool front makes its way to the area. Although there won’t be much of drop in temperatures, the rain chances will increase to 40% Sunday and Sunday night and Monday and to 20%, according to AccuWeather. Rain chances of about 20% are expected to occur the rest of the week.
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD educator, who was arrested on charges of improper relationship with a student, was arrested a second time for indecency with a child, public records show. Frank Omar Fuentes, 53, was arrested by Mercedes PD on Thursday, May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact, […]
The Texas Department of Transportation touted this week the progress it’s made on its second largest project in the district — a $196 million project that will extend Interstate 2 by nine miles in the western part of Hidalgo County. Officially named the U.S. Relief Route, the project...
The mother of a missing Corpus Christi woman was certain her daughter had been murdered in Harlingen, and on Tuesday her assertions were proven correct thanks to DNA evidence. The news just came too late for the grieving parent. Anthony Eliff III, of Harlingen, is charged with killing Elyn Loera,...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation. According to police, a woman walked into a JCPenney, selected items and then walked out without paying. Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of the woman. Anyone with information on the whereabouts or […]
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office alleges a 56-year-old McAllen man who operated a mobile veterinarian service and prepared his equipment at a car wash was practicing veterinary medicine without a license and killed a dog as a result of a botched procedure. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Roberto Mejia on Tuesday...
A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brownsville last week has been identified. The crash happened on the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. on May 20 at about 9:30 p.m. Police say when officers arrived, they found that 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville had been struck by a vehicle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist. According to a news release, police responded to the intersection of North Jackson Road and West El Dora Road at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Once at the scene, police saw a gray Ford Focus and a blue...
EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
A Texas woman was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to smuggle four illegal immigrants from the Rio Grande Valley into the Houston area, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., a member of the WCSO Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Dodge...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Friday night. The woman was identified as 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas from Brownsville, according to a press release. At 9:30 p.m. on May 20, police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to an […]
Police arrested a Mercedes ISD teacher charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student earlier this month on more charges late last week. Frank Omar Fuentes, a 53 year-old Mission resident, was charged with two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, a second degree felony. Hidalgo County Jail...
An early morning deportation flight carrying 132 migrants who were sent back to Guatemala on Tuesday from South Texas was highlighted by the Biden administration, which allowed media rare access to the tarmac where the asylum seekers were shackled and chained as they boarded the flight.
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Thursday night. Pharr PD responded to a call for help at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of N. Jackson Road and W. El Dora Road, according to a release from the City of Pharr. Upon arrival, officers saw […]
