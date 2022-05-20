ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Fresnos, TX

Los Fresnos CISD Recognizes Lady Falcons Softball Team

losfresnosnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Fresnos Softball team attended the Los Fresnos...

losfresnosnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported as strong storms move through RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong storms moved overnight into the morning across the Rio Grande Valley. Some residents are currently without power. The latest data show power outages in parts of Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron. AEP is reporting the following numbers: Hidalgo: 3,195 Cameron: 621 Starr: 162 Willacy: 726 MVEC is reporting the following […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Slight storm chances remain for Monday night

Tuesday 5/24/22 2:05 am update: The latest storm coverage can be found here. Monday 5/23/22 6 pm update: Storms continue to form to the south of the RGV as the warm front moves northeast. Models show a majority of the showers and thunderstorms will be in the western portions of the valley, with Starr County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Los Fresnos, TX
Los Fresnos, TX
Sports
ValleyCentral

Power outages reported over the weekend

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 4,000 residents were reported without power across the RGV after outages, according to an outage map posted by AEP. AEP Texas reported that crews were addressing a power outage that has left 1,500 residents in the Mercedes area without power. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. but is possible […]
The Brownsville Herald

Rain could soon bring some relief from heat

The Rio Grande Valley could get some much needed rain beginning Sunday as a cool front makes its way to the area. Although there won’t be much of drop in temperatures, the rain chances will increase to 40% Sunday and Sunday night and Monday and to 20%, according to AccuWeather. Rain chances of about 20% are expected to occur the rest of the week.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Athletics#Los Fresnos Softball
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police looking to identify person of interest

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation. According to police, a woman walked into a JCPenney, selected items and then walked out without paying. Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of the woman. Anyone with information on the whereabouts or […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

‘Mobile vet’ charged for killing dog, practicing without a license

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office alleges a 56-year-old McAllen man who operated a mobile veterinarian service and prepared his equipment at a car wash was practicing veterinary medicine without a license and killed a dog as a result of a botched procedure. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Roberto Mejia on Tuesday...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Brownsville identified

A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brownsville last week has been identified. The crash happened on the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. on May 20 at about 9:30 p.m. Police say when officers arrived, they found that 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville had been struck by a vehicle.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
myrgv.com

Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash Thursday night

The Pharr Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist. According to a news release, police responded to the intersection of North Jackson Road and West El Dora Road at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Once at the scene, police saw a gray Ford Focus and a blue...
PHARR, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

La Joya man startled by 2 dozen migrants hiding below house

EL PASO, Texas — "These people came, and I heard something," said La Joya resident Ruberto Cantu. "These people," Cantu references, are what Border Patrol would consider encounters; migrants, people who cross the Rio Grande into the United States without permission. A week ago, Cantu was startled by noises...
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police have identified the victim of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that occurred on Friday night. The woman was identified as 41-year-old Joanna Cardenas from Brownsville, according to a press release. At 9:30 p.m. on May 20, police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Police arrest Mercedes teacher on more charges

Police arrested a Mercedes ISD teacher charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student earlier this month on more charges late last week. Frank Omar Fuentes, a 53 year-old Mission resident, was charged with two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, a second degree felony. Hidalgo County Jail...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead after motorcycle crash in Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Thursday night. Pharr PD responded to a call for help at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of N. Jackson Road and W. El Dora Road, according to a release from the City of Pharr. Upon arrival, officers saw […]
PHARR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy