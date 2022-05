The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is excited to welcome Rebecca Tavernier, a licensed psychologist specializing in outpatient mental health counseling. “I chose to join Essentia because of its commitment to promoting the whole health of its patients and the surrounding community,” said Tavernier. “The values of Essentia align with my own as a provider and I am excited to be joining a hospital system that prioritizes integrated health care.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO