Rural Metro Helps with more than just fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A gunman is in custody after he was involved in a shootout with police officers and started an hours-long standoff in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said the incident with the man started at 3 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Rosemonte Drive, which is just north of Union Hills Drive. Williams didn’t give any other details but said around 4 p.m., the suspect fired at officers, and they returned fire. No one was hit. He then went into a house, which didn’t belong to him, and wouldn’t come out.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO