The South Pier Inn Hotel on Park Point celebrates 20 years in business on Tuesday, May 24 by announcing a new hospitality and building trades scholarship fund. The property that the hotel sits on had an old house, garage, dumped cement blocks and was overgrown with weeds. The site had been for sale for 20 years when the Sola family of Park Point purchased it in the late 1990s. Though the Solas had never been in the hospitality business, they decided to build a hotel.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO