Salmon are an important part of culture and nature in Washington state. But they face obstacles to survival. Humans have polluted and destroyed salmon’s watery habitats. The Issaquah Salmon Hatchery, just a half-hour drive from downtown Seattle, is one of many hatcheries in the state. They aim to boost local salmon populations. Though there’s debate among some scientists and conservationists about these facilities, hatcheries breed fish and provide protected places for their young to grow.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO