Multiple districts – In Gary Moline’s 39 years in public education, he hasn’t seen anything like it. Students struggling with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide and self-harm, teachers referring distressed students to counselors: “All of that has been magnified like I’ve never seen before in the years I’ve been in this business,” said Moline, a counselor at Kent Career Tech Center and with Student Support Services of Kent ISD.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO