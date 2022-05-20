Colorado Remembers 2022

The city of Aurora and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation invite you to the annual Colorado Remembers event Saturday, May 28, for a ceremony commemorating those who have served in the military and their families. This Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado Freedom Memorial marks its 9th anniversary with what has become an integral community commemoration ceremony at the annual Colorado Remembers event. This year’s event is themed “To Honor, Educate and Remember.”

Starting at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, there will be a full day of activities, ceremonies, static military displays and concerts, all honoring generations of Colorado’s fallen veterans.

8-10 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast

The free-will donation pancake breakfast will be accompanied by a performance by Beverly Belles, who will share a wonderful set of music from the Korean and Vietnam wars era. A pair of WWII Jeeps will be parked as well, and Hawk Quest will have birds of prey – all perfect for photos. A collection of artifacts from WWII will also be displayed, and new CFM merchandise will be available for purchase.

10-11 a.m.: Colorado Freedom Memorial Ceremony

Highlights of this year’s remembrance ceremony will include a keynote address by Lt Gen Richard Clark, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a ceremonial laying of wreaths, presentation of steel from the World Trade Center Towers, firing of a Howitzer by the Colorado Army National Guard, tolling of the Honor Bell and more.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Static Military Displays & Tours of the Memorial

Following the official ceremony, attendees are invited to tour the memorial as well as visit the vehicles on display by the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Colorado. The 9-11 steel will also be on display.

While donations will be gratefully accepted, the entire day’s events are free and open to the public.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial is located at Aurora’s Springhill Park at 756 Telluride St.

For more information on the Colorado Freedom Memorial, visit ColoradoFreedomMemorial.com, or find the Colorado Freedom Memorial on Facebook at Facebook.com/ColoradoFreedomMemorial.