ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Colorado Remembers 2022

Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6m0p_0fl63ouE00

The city of Aurora and the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation invite you to the annual Colorado Remembers event Saturday, May 28, for a ceremony commemorating those who have served in the military and their families. This Memorial Day weekend, the Colorado Freedom Memorial marks its 9th anniversary with what has become an integral community commemoration ceremony at the annual Colorado Remembers event. This year’s event is themed “To Honor, Educate and Remember.”

Starting at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, there will be a full day of activities, ceremonies, static military displays and concerts, all honoring generations of Colorado’s fallen veterans.

8-10 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast

The free-will donation pancake breakfast will be accompanied by a performance by Beverly Belles, who will share a wonderful set of music from the Korean and Vietnam wars era. A pair of WWII Jeeps will be parked as well, and Hawk Quest will have birds of prey – all perfect for photos. A collection of artifacts from WWII will also be displayed, and new CFM merchandise will be available for purchase.

10-11 a.m.: Colorado Freedom Memorial Ceremony

Highlights of this year’s remembrance ceremony will include a keynote address by Lt Gen Richard Clark, Superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a ceremonial laying of wreaths, presentation of steel from the World Trade Center Towers, firing of a Howitzer by the Colorado Army National Guard, tolling of the Honor Bell and more.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Static Military Displays & Tours of the Memorial

Following the official ceremony, attendees are invited to tour the memorial as well as visit the vehicles on display by the Military Vehicle Collectors Club of Colorado. The 9-11 steel will also be on display.

While donations will be gratefully accepted, the entire day’s events are free and open to the public.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial is located at Aurora’s Springhill Park at 756 Telluride St.

For more information on the Colorado Freedom Memorial, visit ColoradoFreedomMemorial.com, or find the Colorado Freedom Memorial on Facebook at Facebook.com/ColoradoFreedomMemorial.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado

11
Followers
326
Post
113
Views
ABOUT

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality located in Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas counties, Colorado, United States. Aurora lies immediately east of Denver and it is one of the principal cities of the Denver–Aurora–Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and a major city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. The city's population was 325,078 in the 2010 census, which made it the third most populous city in the State of Colorado and the 54th most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy