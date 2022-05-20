ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Sign up your kid for theater camp

 6 days ago

The Marble Falls High School Theatre Camp presents "Alice in Wonderland"

Summer reading program at Marble Falls library

Kids can keep up with their reading over the summer at the Marble Falls Public Library. Kate Bravo, children's librarian, was kind enough to join morning show host Mac McClennahan in the KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune studio to tell us about the summer reading challenge.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Tow VFD Fish Fry on May 28

Support the Tow Volunteer Fire Department at its 46th annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Eldorado Drive Fire Station in Buchanan Lake Village. Go to towvfd.org for more information. KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune's Mac McClennahan visited with the department's Tim Hackney and Randy Satterwhite.
TOW, TX
Marble Falls, TX
Whataburger Store Secrets You Might Not Know About

It's no secret that Whataburger is one of the most popular fast-food chains in Texas and the entire country. Headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, Whataburger specializes in selling different varieties of burgers. Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton founded the company in 1950 and opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Why Austin is no longer one of the top 10 "best places to live" in the US

U.S. News released their list of the best places to live in the United States 2022-2023, and Austin didn't make the top 10. Previously ranked No. 5 in 2021, Austin is now No. 13. In 2020, the city was ranked at No. 3. According to the report, Austin's housing market and cost of living affected the city's ranking. "The rising cost of living has taken its toll on many who would like to live in the Austin metro area, and as such it has become less desirable, as reflected in the survey asking U.S. residents where they would prefer to live."
AUSTIN, TX

