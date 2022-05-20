Sign up your kid for theater camp

U.S. News released their list of the best places to live in the United States 2022-2023, and Austin didn’t make the top 10. Previously ranked No. 5 in 2021, Austin is now No. 13. In 2020, the city was ranked at No. 3. According to the report, Austin’s housing market and cost of living affected the city’s ranking. “The rising cost of living has taken its toll on many who would like to live in the Austin metro area, and as such it has become less desirable, as reflected in the survey asking U.S. residents where they would prefer to live.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO