Connersville, IN

Connersville boys track sectional; Spartans defend home track

By Bryce Kendrick
WRBI Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile boys track sectionals at East Central, Madison and Columbus North were all suspended due to weather (and will resume Friday), Thursday’s event at Connersville went on as scheduled. The host Spartan boys defended their home track with a 120-105 championship victory over Hagerstown. Rushville placed fourth with 78 points behind...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

IHSAA Softball Sectional Pairings and Results through Wednesday

Here are the IHSAA 2022 Softball Sectional pairings and results involving area teams through Wednesday, May 25. Coverage schools are in bold. All dates and times have been confirmed by the host schools. 4A-14 at Bloomington North (6 teams) G1: Columbus North 10, East Central 1. G2: Shelbyville 6, Bloomington...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

14U Batesville Bats win USSSA Hoosier State AA Championship

The 14U Batesville Bats won the U-Triple-S-A Hoosier State Championship for the Double-A level. At the Plex in Greensburg, Batesville bested Panther Baseball from Jennings County, 9-1 in the finals after knocking off Hoosier Extreme from Bloomington, 10-5 in the semis. The Bats went 4-1 for the tournament. Top hitters...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Several area girls tracksters qualify for state meet

At the IHSAA Girls Track and Field Regional hosted by Franklin Community Tuesday, East Central had an impressive third place finish with 60 points trailing champion Center Grove with 116.5 and runner up Columbus North with 68. The following area athletes finished among the top three in their respective events...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Mervin Ahrens, 92, Batesville

Mervin A. Ahrens, 92, of Batesville passed away at 5:45am, Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Margaret Mary Community Hospital in Batesville. He was born near Batesville on September 16, 1929 the son of August and Arietta Kramer Ahrens. He was married to Marjorie Meyer on July 25, 1953 and his wife of 68 years survives. Other survivors include one son David (Brenda) Ahrens of Batesville; three daughters Melinda Ahrens of Bright, Cindy (Jim) Simon of Osgood, and Susanne (Dustin) Prewitt of Columbus; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ervin, sisters Gertrude Linville, Betty Siebert, and Wilma Meyer; granddaughter Chelsa Simon, and his great-grandson Chase Aaron Carroll. Mervin was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was one of the most loyal, genuine, caring, and hardworking man that God ever put on this Earth. Mr. Ahrens was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, serving from May 22, 1951 through April 30, 1953. For service to his country Mervin received the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. In civilian life Mervin was a lifelong farmer and his farm was recently recognized with a Hoosier Homestead Award. He had also worked as a part time carpenter, was employed with the Union Furniture factory in Batesville, and also drove for the Dunbar & Bultman dairy in Osgood. Mervin was a life member of the Adams Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11am at the Adams Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Booster officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles and from 10am until time of services Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in care of the funeral home.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

H.S. softball recaps from May 20 and 21

The following are high school softball recaps from Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21. All games are varsity unless noted otherwise. There may be updates, so please check back. North Decatur was a 12-7 winner over Batesville. Keesha Crosland had big bat for ND with four hits and four...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, Milan

Chad Stephen Dick, 38, of Milan passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at his residence in Milan. Chad was born on Tuesday, January 24, 1984 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana; son of Jeffery and Melissa (Carter) Dick. Chad married Holly Braun on June 20, 2018. He was a former employee of Wood-Mizer in Batesville. Chad enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels and Pez with his son Kaden, going ginseng hunting, and shooting guns. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
MILAN, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville Memorial Pool opens this weekend

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville Memorial Pool will begin operations for the 2022 season this weekend. The pool will open for the season on Sunday, May 29, and will be open from 1-6 pm that day, as well as Memorial Day (Monday, May 30) from Noon until 6 pm.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert Dale Johnson – 56

Robert Dale Johnson, 56, of North Vernon, Indiana passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mason, Michigan on May 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1965, in Greensburg, Indiana to Lester and Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson. Surviving family members include son, George Johnson of Clarksville, MI., brothers Dan (Sandy) Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Angie) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and father Lester (Linda) Johnson of Greensburg, IN; and his dogs, Buck & Hunter. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Sidwell) Johnson; sister, Bonita Johnson; and grandparents. Robert was a graduate of South Decatur High School, Greensburg, IN; attended ITT Technical University obtaining Electronic Engineering Technology and Automated Manufacturing Technology Bachelor degrees, continuing his education at Indiana Wesleyan University Master’s program. Robert married Wanda Curtiss on October 7, 1989, in Noblesville, IN, and moved to Spring Lake, MI, then Clarksville, MI. Robert moved to Mason, MI in 2019 and recently relocated to North Vernon, IN. He enjoyed his first career job at GTE – Carmel, IN working in the IT department which provided a solid base for an understanding of computers and systems, leading to positions with Genzink Steel – Holland MI, Haworth Furniture – Holland, MI; his own business ownership of computer support & repair (TCSS and Midmi.net), and evolved to present role of Sr. IT Project Management at Dart Container – Mason, MI. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and honeybees. He enjoyed learning, helping new beekeepers learn the hobby through the COMB beekeepers club, and serving as President. Mentored the Saranac Jr/Sr High School FIRST Robotics Team 5316 (2012 – 2018) working with students to embrace hands-on experience in STEM through building a competitive robot. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Bell officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Union Baptist Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Union Baptist Church. Memorial contributions be made through the funeral home for funeral costs or in memory of Robert Johnson to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center or Holt First Presbyterian Church.
NORTH VERNON, IN
Sr. Jane McConnell OSF

Sr. Jane McConnell, formerly Sr. Jessica, age 75 of the Sisters of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana, died on May 23, 2022 at the convent. Born on April 3, 1947 in Princeton, Indiana, she was the second of five children born to Jessie (Nee: Yeager) and William McConnell Sr. Jane...
OLDENBURG, IN
8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

JCD Band to march in 500 Festival Parade

OSGOOD, IN — A marching band from Ripley County will perform in this year’s 500 Festival Parade. The Jac-Cen-Del High School Marching Band, Flag Corp, and Dance Team are among 14 such groups from across the country that will perform in the parade on Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Track & Field
Sports
JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, of Sunman

JoAnn Marie Hartman, age 78, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Andrews Health Care, Batesville. She was born January 3, 1944, in Batesville to Clarence and Marie Zinser Murtaugh. After graduating from Oldenburg Academy JoAnn married the love of her life Harold Hartman on August 6, 1966. She worked in the office for Procter and Gamble before becoming a homemaker and raising her children.
SUNMAN, IN
SEMI OVERTURNS CLOSING 56 EAST OF MADISON FOR HOURS

MONDAY A SEMI HEADING EAST ON 56 OVERTURNED AND DAMAGED THE ROADWAY AND TOOK OUT SEVERAL POWER POLES AS OF THIS WRITING CREWS WERE STILL WORKING ON GETTING THE POWER POLES REPLACED AND INDOT IS WORKING ON GETTING THE ROADWAY REPAIRED ONCE ALL OF THIS DONE THE ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED AT THIS TIME THE DETOUR IS FERRY STREET TO FULTON STREET BACK TO 56 BARRICADES ARE IN PLACE.
MADISON, IN
Pauline Tichenor, 83

Pauline Tichenor, 83, of Greensburg passed away on May 24, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1938 in Betsey, Kentucky the daughter of James and Ora Black Meadows. On December 8, 1956, she married Lewis Tichenor in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2003. Pauline worked at Delta Faucet.
GREENSBURG, IN
Lawrence North High School freshman dies at track practice

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence North High School freshman died unexpectedly during track and field practice Monday afternoon, the school district says. In a statement, the district expressed “deepest sympathies” “in this time of sadness and grief” to those who knew the 15-year-old. The district...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
FISHERS, IN

