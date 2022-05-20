Parks Department Announces Modified Pool Hours and Services

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that some public pool hours and services will change due to staffing shortages. Beginning Monday, May 30, all nine City pools will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Residents are asked to visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools to confirm pool hours and program availability.

“Outdoor public pools are an important part of summer life in Lincoln. Decisions to adjust operations and programming was not made easily. Our staff are committed to keeping the public pools available all summer long, but the schedule of programming is subject to change depending on staffing,” said Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director.

The six neighborhood pools have no daily schedule changes. Concessions stands will not be open at Highlands, Star City Shores, University Place or Woods pools. Beverage vending machines will be available at those locations.

Johnson said minor scheduling adjustments were necessary to keep all pools open. Star City Shores was originally scheduled to be open from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The Highland and University Aquatic Centers were originally scheduled to be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 6 p.m. on weekends. The pool season was originally scheduled to begin May 28.

The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Locations and phone numbers are as follows:

Arnold Heights, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7829

Ballard, 3901 N. 66th St., 402-441-7898

Belmont, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden, 4400 Antelope Creek Rd., 402-441-7827

Irvingdale, 1900 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7828

Woods, 33rd and "J" streets, 402-441-7782

Highlands Aquatic Center, 5511 N.W. 12th St., 402-441-7800

University Place Aquatic Centers, 2000 N. 48th St., 402-441-7834

Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., 402-441-6670

Family swim nights begin May 31 and are offered from 6 to 8 p.m. for $10 per family at the following pools:

Monday: Belmont

Tuesday: Eden

Wednesday: Irvingdale and Highlands

Thursday: Ballard

Friday: Arnold Heights and Woods

The free Trago Sprayground in Trago Park, 22nd and “U” streets, will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, May 28 through Labor Day.

The Parks Department reminds the public that positions are still available for seasonal work including lifeguards, recreation leaders, and parks laborers. To view the positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select "Seasonal Opportunities" from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.

For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email pools@lincoln.ne.gov, or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.