Eileen Delores (Feia-Pilarski) Fussy, 93-year-old resident of Bowlus formerly of Holdingford, MN died Sunday, May 22 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 26 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Hedwigs Church in Holdingford, MN. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M until the hour of the service on Thursday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

HOLDINGFORD, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO