Pilot study of factors contributing to canine impaction after secondary alveolar bone grafting in unilateral cleft lip and palate patients

By Yoko Tsurumi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlveolar bone grafting (ABG) is broadly performed for cleft lip and palate patients. The rate of canine impaction post-ABG is much higher than the prevalence of canine impaction in non-cleft patients. This pilot study was designed to investigate factors involved in canine eruption failure after ABG and to predict the possibility...

