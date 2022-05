I have been eating Jif peanut butter ever since I can remember. Back when I was a kid it came in glass jars but had the same iconic logo back then that it still does today. I even remember the old commercials where a man would do a blind taste test with mothers who were shopping to ask them which peanut butter they think tastes better. They built a long ad campaign with the slogan "Choosy moms choose Jif." I guess my mom was choosy.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO