A 20 year old man from Winner has been identified as the person killed early Tuesday morning (May 17, 2022) in a one-vehicle crash three miles northwest of Winner. The South Dakota Highway Patrol’s preliminary crash information indicates Fredrick Whiting, Jr. was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup northbound on 314th Avenue around 1:20am he lost control near the intersection of 275th Street and 314th Avenue. The pickup rolled and Whiting, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WINNER, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO