International Fresh Produce Association Announces 2022 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Award Winners; Joe Watson and Steve Grinstead Comment

By Peggy Packer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, DE & WASHINGTON, DC - Foodservice shows are highly influential events in the fresh produce industry, and the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) is putting on one of its own. The Foodservice Conference, taking place July 28–29 in Monterey, California, will feature the winners of the Produce Excellence in Foodservice...

Volume Declines at Port of Oakland Amidst China COVID Shutdowns

OAKLAND, CA - Crucial updates on the global supply chain have been brought to light as officials with the Port of Oakland have reported a 7 percent decline in total cargo volume through April 2022. According to authorities, this decrease is a result of China’s COVID lockdown and its ripple effect on ocean carrier scheduling.
