Salinas, CA

Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured...

California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California senators have approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. They were spurred by Tuesday's deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woman rescued at 12,500 feet on Mt. Shasta

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was rescued by CHP - Northern Division Air Operations after she was severely injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Saturday afternoon. Air crews were able to hoist her off of Mt. Shasta at 12,500 feet and transported her to the old ski park parking lot where Mercy Medical Air crew members were waiting, according to CHP - Northern Division Air Operations.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
California parents could soon sue for social media addiction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon hold social media companies responsible for harming children who have become addicted to their products. A bill that passed the state Assembly on Monday would let parents sue platforms like Instagram and TikTok for up to $25,000 per violation. The proposal would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & high fire danger through mid week

Dress for the heat, make sure to stay hydrated, and be extra cautious as you go about your business on Tuesday. I'm tracking hotter temperatures and high fire danger across northern California today. We'll get even hotter on Wednesday, but the dangerous heat will be short-lived, with some welcome changes arriving late this week into your Memorial Day Weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
Storm Tracker Forecast: High fire danger & hotter temperatures mid week

Throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and get some extra water handy as you're getting ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. You'll also want to make sure you're very cautious today as fire danger remains high across northern California. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect in the valley and foothills through 11am Wednesday due to breezy to gusty north winds, low humidity, and our dry fuels. It's important to avoid any activities that could spark a fire, like mowing your lawn or parking over dry brush today. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect in the valley and lower foothills at noon Tuesday, and is set to last through 11pm Wednesday night. We have clear skies and warm temperatures across northern California for the start of your Tuesday. Temperatures are in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 50's to 60's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 50's in our mountain zones to start the day. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, and will increase to be up to around 20mph through the day. Gusts in the 30 to 35mph range will be possible, and when you pair those winds with our rapidly dropping humidity and dry fuels, that's a recipe for high fire danger. High temperatures are on the rise today, and will continue to get even hotter on Wednesday. Valley areas are projected to range from around 97 to 102 degrees, while foothill areas top out in the lower 80's to lower 90's, and mountain areas climb into the upper 70's to upper 80's Tuesday afternoon. These high temperatures are projected to be some of the hottest we've had so far this year, and will get close to breaking records in portions of our region this afternoon. Heat related illness is a big concern, so it's important to limit your outdoor activity in the afternoon and make sure you're staying hydrated.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Storm Tracker Forecast: Increasing Fire Danger And Heat

The heat is on and the wind is making a return to NorCal. A Red Flag Warning and Heat Advisor have been issued for periods of this week. Be sure to drink plenty of water, try and stay in AC, and be cautious of your activities regarding fires.
ENVIRONMENT

