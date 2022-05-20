Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors

Throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and get some extra water handy as you're getting ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. You'll also want to make sure you're very cautious today as fire danger remains high across northern California. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect in the valley and foothills through 11am Wednesday due to breezy to gusty north winds, low humidity, and our dry fuels. It's important to avoid any activities that could spark a fire, like mowing your lawn or parking over dry brush today. A Heat Advisory is set to go into effect in the valley and lower foothills at noon Tuesday, and is set to last through 11pm Wednesday night. We have clear skies and warm temperatures across northern California for the start of your Tuesday. Temperatures are in the 60's to 70's in the valley, 50's to 60's in the foothills, and 30's to lower 50's in our mountain zones to start the day. Winds are out of the north to around 15mph this morning, and will increase to be up to around 20mph through the day. Gusts in the 30 to 35mph range will be possible, and when you pair those winds with our rapidly dropping humidity and dry fuels, that's a recipe for high fire danger. High temperatures are on the rise today, and will continue to get even hotter on Wednesday. Valley areas are projected to range from around 97 to 102 degrees, while foothill areas top out in the lower 80's to lower 90's, and mountain areas climb into the upper 70's to upper 80's Tuesday afternoon. These high temperatures are projected to be some of the hottest we've had so far this year, and will get close to breaking records in portions of our region this afternoon. Heat related illness is a big concern, so it's important to limit your outdoor activity in the afternoon and make sure you're staying hydrated.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO