Road work construction has begun near N Tracy Ave in the alley to begin the stormwater upgrade project. The work will be conducted at alley manholes in select locations from Tracy to Rouse, in that direction. There will be no open excavation trenches. A dewatering hose or two will run down the alleys as necessary for stormwater bypass pumping. The crews will work into the night as necessary to complete the work as expeditiously as possible. Sidewalk pedestrian access will remain open and trash service will be coordinated. Work is expected to be completed by end of the day Friday, May 27th.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO